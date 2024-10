HENDERSON (KTNV) — A suspect has been taken into custody after a barricade in Henderson.

According to police, this happened near Pecos Ridge Parkway.

Drivers were asked to avoid Pecos Ridge Parkway from Eastern Avenue to Coronado Center for over an hour.

However, those streets have reopened.

No further details or information about the barricade have been released by Henderson police, as of 9 a.m.