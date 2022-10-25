Suspect stole vehicle that had two young children inside, North Las Vegas police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department took a suspect into custody after they stole a vehicle with two children inside Monday night.

Around 8:35 p.m., North Las Vegas police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of W. Cheyenne Avenue regarding a stolen vehicle with two young children inside.

Police said the mother tried to pursue the vehicle on foot.

Police said the suspect pulled over and let the two children out "somewhere on Decatur" and then fled the area again.

A police officer saw the vehicle and began to pursue the suspect as they drove onto southbound on I-15 from Cheyenne.

Police said the vehicle failed to yield and it was unknown at that time if the two kids or if the mom was still in the car. Officers continued the pursuit to I-15 and Charleston where suspect crashed into another car and then fled on foot.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

"The two kids and mom were eventually located, fortunately unharmed," police said.

The suspect was transported to a hospital as well according to police.