Suspect sought in killings of 2 women in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The deaths of two women are under investigation in North Las Vegas after their bodies were found early Tuesday morning.

According to information from the North Las Vegas Police Department, officers were called to the 2000 block of McCarran Street at approximately 6:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

Officers arriving in the area found two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both women — one believed to be in her 20s and the other in her 30s — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither woman will be publicly identified until the Clark County coroner can notify their closest family members of their passing, NLVPD officials stated.

While the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, homicide detectives "believe this was an isolated incident," according to NLVPD.

Anyone with information about the killings is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.