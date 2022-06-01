Suspect pulled handgun, demanded money from victim on Decatur, Oakey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On May 31 around 3:58 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a suspect pulled a handgun and demanded money from a victim at a bar near the 1800 block of South Decatur.
Police say the suspect is described as a Black male adult, thin build, and is about 5'7 to 5'9 in height.
Anyone with information is urged by police to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.