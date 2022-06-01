Suspect pulled handgun, demanded money from victim on Decatur, Oakey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On May 31 around 3:58 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a suspect pulled a handgun and demanded money from a victim at a bar near the 1800 block of South Decatur.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male adult, thin build, and is about 5'7 to 5'9 in height.

(video) Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department On May 31 around 3:58 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a suspect pulled a handgun and demanded money from a victim at a bar near the 1800 block of South Decatur.

Anyone with information is urged by police to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.