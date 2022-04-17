Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect 'pointed a firearm at employees', 'stole merchandise' police say

Robber April 15.jpg
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
On April 15, 2022, at 9:48 a.m., the subject pictured above entered a business near the 300 block of North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada, pointed a firearm at the employees and stole several items of merchandise.
Robber April 15.jpg
Robber April 15 2.jpg
Robber April 15 3.jpg
Posted at 5:54 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 20:54:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 15, around 9:48 a.m., a suspect entered a business on North Nellis Boulevard in East Las Vegas and stole several items of merchandise and pointed a firearm at employees according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD describes the suspect as:

  • Black male adult
  • 20 to 30 years of age
  • Thin build
  • Wearing a blue surgical face mask
  • Wearing a camouflage sweatshirt over a multi-colored hoodie
  • Wearing black jeans and white shoes
  • Carrying a multicolored backpack

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH