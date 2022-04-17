Suspect 'pointed a firearm at employees', 'stole merchandise' police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 15, around 9:48 a.m., a suspect entered a business on North Nellis Boulevard in East Las Vegas and stole several items of merchandise and pointed a firearm at employees according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD describes the suspect as:

Black male adult

20 to 30 years of age

Thin build

Wearing a blue surgical face mask

Wearing a camouflage sweatshirt over a multi-colored hoodie

Wearing black jeans and white shoes

Carrying a multicolored backpack

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.