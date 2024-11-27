Watch Now
Have you seen this man? Suspect on the loose after robbery with deadly weapon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday night, at around 7:06 p.m., a suspect committed robbery with a deadly weapon at a store near the 4000 block of West Charleston.

He stole several items from a business when he pulled out a weapon and threatened the employees.

He fled the scene in a gray car.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

