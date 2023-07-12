Suspect in triple homicide in west valley apartment facing murder, attempted murder charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An official criminal complaint has been filed against a man accused of murdering three people in a west valley apartment building last month.

The man, identified by police as Spencer McDonald, is facing three charges of murder with a deadly weapon, as well as one charge of attempted murder.

According to the complaint, police have determined that the homicides took place between June 22 and June 27, when two maintenance workers were asked to conduct a welfare check on McDonald's apartment. While inside, the workers realized that the apartment was "disheveled" and it was "already a crime scene."

The surviving maintenance worker told police that the suspect appeared and immediately began attacking them. The worker fled to the nearby leasing office to call 911 but was confronted by the suspect and stabbed outside.

Police noted that McDonald was seen carrying a "mace or sledgehammer-like" weapon outside his apartment.

Police arriving on the scene found the bodies of two men believed to be in their 40s — one of which was a maintenance worker identified as Chris Brassard— and a woman in her 80s. The two additional bodies were identified, though it is still unclear how they were related and how they came to be in McDonald's apartment.

McDonald will face individual charges of murder with a deadly weapon for Chris Brassard, Andrew Graden, and Dina Vail.

According to court records, McDonald is due in court for a preliminary hearing on August 14, 2023.