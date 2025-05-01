Suspect in Henderson homicide identified and taken into custody

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police have identified and arrested Timmon Betts for a Henderson homicide case.

On April 22 around 8:57 a.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 1250 Wigwam Parkway in the Hendry Apartment Complex.

Police discovered a 21-year-old man inside a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. He was immediately taken to a hospital, and pronounced dead on April 24.

Detectives found the injury was caused when 24-year-old Timmon Betts handled a gun in the living room of the residence and accidentally fired a round that hit the victim in another room.

Betts is held on charges of destroying/concealing evidence and disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim at this time. This incident marks the second homicide of 2025 in Henderson.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

