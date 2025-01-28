Suspect in deadly Las Vegas shooting found and arrested in Oklahoma

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man in Oklahoma was arrested in connection to the shooting near H Street and Owens Avenue that left one dead and one hurt in December.

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Maalik Wilborn was found and arrested in Tulsa on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

On December 23, 2024, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the historic west side of Las Vegas. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead and another hurt after being shot.

Here is the briefing LVMPD held the day of the shooting:

According to police, the one person who was hurt is in critical condition.