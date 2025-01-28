Suspect in deadly Las Vegas shooting found and arrested in Oklahoma

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man in Oklahoma was arrested in connection to the shooting near H Street and Owens Avenue that left one dead and one hurt in December.
On Tuesday, 27-year-old Maalik Wilborn was found and arrested in Tulsa on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.
On December 23, 2024, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the historic west side of Las Vegas. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead and another hurt after being shot.
Here is the briefing LVMPD held the day of the shooting:
WATCH: LVMPD to provide details on west Las Vegas shooting that left one dead and one hurt
According to police, the one person who was hurt is in critical condition.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Keefe D, suspect in Tupac's murder, faces new charge after incident in jail
Metro identify officer involved in fatal Boulder City shooting
Watch: Man attacks judge in Nevada court during sentencing
Nearly 200 animals seized, Las Vegas couple charged for animal cruelty
Man dead following dispute involving off-duty Metro officer and his wife
$1 million settlement reached for Durango High School students arrested by CCSD Police
Man dead following dispute involving off-duty Metro officer and his wife
Missing Las Vegas mother identified as homicide victim from 2001 cold case
[FULL PRESSER] Metro police provide details on east valley homicide investigation
Intersection of Stewart Ave and Lamb Blvd closed and police investigate fatal crash