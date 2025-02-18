Suspect in custody following robbery barricade in southwest valley, LVMPD says

Update | 4:22 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said the suspect has been taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are responding to a barricade in the southwest valley Tuesday afternoon.

Around 12:25 p.m., LVMPD said they began investigating a robbery incident in the 7500 block of Lush Oasis Avenue.



LVMPD said the victim was working in the neighborhood when the suspect approached and took items from the victim at knife point. Police said the suspect then went inside a residence and refused to leave.

Police are deeming this a barricade. SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said to avoid the area.

