Suspect identified and arrested for May 30 shooting near Cowabunga Bay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been identified and arrested for a shooting that occured on May 30.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Diamante Burton, according to police.

Henderson Police were dispatched near Cowabunga Bay on May 30 in relation to two separate fights and a shooting. Police arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds, providing first aid until Fire Department personnel arrived. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and a suspect was identified at the scene but not arrested.

On June 10, an arrest was made by Henderson detectives and FBI Criminal Apprehension Team around 5:13 p.m. around the 6000 block of Boulder Highway.

Officials said “Burton was transported to the Henderson Detention Center, where he was booked on the following charges: One count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, one count of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, three counts of discharging a gun/other weapon where a person might be endangered, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”

