Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect attempted to rob business in East Las Vegas; Police seek assistance

Robbery Nellis Stewart.jpg
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Police are seeking help to find White or Hispanic male in his 20s and around six feet tall that attempted to rob an employee near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue
Robbery Nellis Stewart.jpg
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 20:09:03-04

EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in finding a male in his 20s that attempted to rob an employee in a business on Thursday, June 16 around 10:30 a.m near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

The suspect is described by police as a White or Hispanic male in his 20s and around six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage San Diego Padres hat, a green checkered neck gaiter over his neck and face, a grey long sleeve shirt with a marijuana logo on the front and back, green sweatpants, and black shoes.

The suspect is armed with a handgun according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH