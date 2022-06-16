Suspect attempted to rob business in East Las Vegas; Police seek assistance

EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in finding a male in his 20s that attempted to rob an employee in a business on Thursday, June 16 around 10:30 a.m near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.

The suspect is described by police as a White or Hispanic male in his 20s and around six feet tall. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage San Diego Padres hat, a green checkered neck gaiter over his neck and face, a grey long sleeve shirt with a marijuana logo on the front and back, green sweatpants, and black shoes.

The suspect is armed with a handgun according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.