Suspect at large after deadly shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect is at large Monday afternoon after a deadly shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were called to the area of Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square, near University Center Drive, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. They found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. As of this report, he had not been publicly identified.

Homicide detectives learned that an unidentified male suspect fled the area on foot after the shooting, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.