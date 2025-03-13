Suspect arrested on charges of shooting a man and a woman in a car, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last summer.

On Sept. 3, around 1:39 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of E Sahara Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman inside a car suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the two people were sitting in the car when someone walked up to the passenger-side window and fired multiple shots into the car, hitting both people.

Authorities released surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspect, which you can watch here:

LVMPD looking for shooting suspect from Sep 3

Detectives were able to identify 28-year-old Quentin Ledet as a suspect in this case. On March 12, 2025, Ledet was arrested on charges of Open Murder and Attempt Murder.