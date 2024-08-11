Suspect arrested in Nebraska in connection to Las Vegas fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an early morning fatal shooting.

Samario Williams was arrested on Aug. 15 is held on a charge of open murder.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Around 2:11 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of the shooting at the intersection of North Sandhill Road and Tully Avenue. Police said they located a male victim at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded to the scene where they pronounced the victim dead.

LVMPD Homicide said their investigation indicated two individuals approached the victim and an argument started. Police said one of the individuals drew a firearm and shot the victim.

Williams was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, and was booked into the Douglas County jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.