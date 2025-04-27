Suspect arrested in connection to North Las Vegas homicide

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an early morning death in North Las Vegas.

According to NLVPD, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Bassler Street around 2:10 a.m. Sunday to reports that a person was injured.

Arriving officers said they found an adult man suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of battery with a deadly weapon.

Medical responded and took the man to UMC Trauma, where police said he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, 28-year-old Kateria Catherine Anderson was identified as a suspect.

Anderson was arrested and is held at the North Las Vegas jail on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

NLVPD said anyone with information is asked to contact the department by phone at (702) 633-9111 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

