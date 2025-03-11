Suspect arrested in connection to fatal central valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in the central valley.

It happened near the corner of W Charleston and Jones, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Robert Price said that around 4:15 a.m. on March 11, dispatch received a 911 call that someone had been shot in a parking lot in the area.

WATCH the full media briefing from LVMPD Lt. Robert Price here:

FULL PRESSER: LVMPD investigating shooting death in central valley

When officers arrived, Price said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. When medical personnel arrived at the scene, they declared the victim dead.

Price said authorities learned that the man was standing in the parking lot near the trunk of his vehicle when what appeared to be a sedan pulled into the parking lot. Price said it appeared the man and the people inside the car had a conversation, and then the people in the car pulled out a gun and shot the man.

During the investigation, authorities identified the suspect as 37-year-old Salvador Delgadillo. On March 24, he was arrested on a charge of open murder.