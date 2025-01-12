Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in the east valley, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in the east valley last week.

Theresa Beets, 59, was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting near Hollywood Boulevard and Merced Lake Drive.

The shooting happened on Jan. 12 around 8:30 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a caller reported hearing gunshots and saw a man lying in the street of the 2600 block of North Hollywood Boulevard.

Metro police said they responded and located the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, but they said the male individual died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating the crime.

Metro police said the preliminary investigation revealed the male individual was outside his vehicle arguing with an unknown woman. They said at some point during the argument, a gun was fired — striking the man.

Beets was arrested on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping.