Suspect arrested after man found dead near dumpster on Maryland Parkway

UPDATE Aug. 14

Detectives identified 35-year-old Jaron Amey as the suspect in this case. On Aug. 13, Amey was booked into the Clark County jail on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police said one man is dead after police found him lying near a dumpster on Maryland Parkway.

On Sunday around 9:53 p.m., LVMPD officers said they responded to the 5000 block of Maryland Parkway where they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said responding medical personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the LVMPD Homicide Section said the victim was talking to several individuals in the area before the shooting happened. They also said the individuals all fled before law enforcement arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online via www.crimestoppersofnv.com.