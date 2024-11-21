Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in East Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 33-year-old is in jail and another person is dead after a stabbing incident Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan received a report of a stabbing in the 6800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard around 11:46 a.m., near the corner of North Hollywood Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man near a sidewalk suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was taken to UMC Hospital, where he later died.

During the investigation, police determined the victim was in a fight with another man, later identified as 33-year-old Jose Escamilla.

Police said that during the fight, Escamilla pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, then ran away.

Escamilla was arrested Wednesday and is held at the Clark County jail on a charge of open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

