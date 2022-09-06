Watch Now
Surveillance video shows 'smash and grab' burglary at Lindo Michoacán restaurant in Las Vegas

A local restaurant owner wants to warn others after a "smash and grab" burglary was caught on camera. Read more at ktnv.com/news/crime.
Posted at 11:15 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 13:36:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local restaurant owner shared video of a person breaking into the Lindo Michoacán Restaurant in the Summerlin south area.

According to the business, this happened in the early morning hours of August 29.

In an email to KTNV, the business alleges a person broke a side window, cut into the ATM, and cut a hole into the safe. Then the burglar "celebrated a done job" with a Modelo beer and a bottle of Buchanan's whiskey.

The burglar appeared to be a male wearing "construction type" clothing, KTNV was told.

"Lindo wants to bring this matter to the attention of other restaurants in the valley with hopes that they can be on the lookout or better prepare for a similar situation," according to the business.

This is a developing story, and we will share updates when more information becomes available.

