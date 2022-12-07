Summons issued to Henderson Police officer for hit-and-run

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Henderson Police Department learned Tuesday that the Henderson City Attorney's Office has authorized Misdemeanor hit and run charges against Gary Hargis, a 47-year-old Henderson Police Department officer.

Hargis received a summons on December 5, 2022, ordering him to appear in Henderson Municipal Court to answer the following charges:

1 count Duty to Stop at Accident with Attended Vehicle/Property

1 count Failure to Maintain Lane

1 count Failure to Give Information to Party at Vehicle Accident

On August 28, 2000, the City of Henderson hired Hargis. Pending the conclusion of the investigation, he has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at (702) 267-4911, 311, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555