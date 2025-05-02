State police arrest man after woman jumps out of his car into I-15 traffic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities arrested a man on multiple felony charges after a woman jumped out of his car in the resort corridor.

It happened on April 25 around 4:44 p.m. in the area of I-15 northbound near Flamingo Road, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

Authorities received a report of a vehicle with the passenger door open and a woman trying to jump out.

She did eventually jump onto the I-15 during stop-and-go traffic and was later located without injuries.

During the investigation, officials said they learned that the woman had been held against her will with the threat of deadly harm.

Authorities identified Jose Urias Vargas, who was in a relationship with the woman, as a suspect.

Later in the evening, Vargas was taken into custody during a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Vargas is now held in the Clark County jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, coercion with force/threat of force, and battery domestic violence.

During the traffic stop, authorities also found cause to arrest Vargas on charges including DUI and child endangerment.