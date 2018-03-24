Startling Summerlin drive-by caught on camera

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - An apparently random drive-by shooting has neighbors in one part of Summerlin on edge after at least five homes were hit.

Many of the shots captured on a home surveillance camera.

"It looks like he is trying to hit houses," Sean Swenson said.

Swenson awoke to the barrage of gunshots along Mesa Park Drive near Russell Road.

"My wife immediately screamed, 'did that hit you," Swenson said.

Luckily the bullet didn't, but a detective later pointed him to the wall just feet from his bed where a bullet pierced the wall above a toy piano his son often plays.

"Panic set in. I went to check on my two-year-old son."

As they started talking to neighbors, the Swenson's learned they weren't alone.

The gunfire struck at least five homes backing up to Mesa Park Drive around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Stasi Santos' home wasn't hit, but she said it sounded like it was.

"It sounded like it was in my backyard," Santos said. "My first thought was gunshots, but I thought not in this neighborhood."

The mother of three later learned the shooting was half a mile away, but she is still anxious to see the shooter caught because many are afraid they could target more homes soon.

Two homeowners have turned surveillance video of the shooting over to Las Vegas police in hopes they can identify the car seen in the videos as the shots were fired.