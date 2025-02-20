Speed contest leads to one person dead in crash on Nellis Blvd, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in custody after a wreck late Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:47 p.m. in the area of North Nellis Boulevard and Kell Lane, just south of E Lake Mead Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2006 Honda Civic Si was heading north on Nellis in the far right lane when it engaged in a speed contest with an unknown white vehicle, authorities said.

At that time, a person was crossing Nellis at Kell in an unmarked/implied crosswalk and entered the Honda's path, according to police.

The front of the Honda hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders.

The driver remained at the scene, did not show signs of impairment, and cooperated with the investigation.

The driver was later arrested for charges related to reckless driving.

The pedestrian's death marks the 28th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigations Section.