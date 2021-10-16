Watch
Southern Nevada man accused of burning down his house, 2 others

A Southern Nevada man faces arson charges after police say he burned down his own house and then set two other homes on fire.
Posted at 7:31 PM, Oct 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Southern Nevada man faces arson charges after police say he burned down his own house and then set two other homes on fire.

48-year-old Julian Werly was arrested last Saturday.

Police say he called his brother after starting a fire at his house on El Dorado Street in Nelson, a mining town south of Las Vegas.

The brother told officers that Werly was intoxicated.

According to police, Werly then showed up at his brother's house and tried to light it on fire twice.

The fire spread to a neighbor's home.

Clark County firefighters told Las Vegas police that all three homes are beyond saving.

