Shooting near First Friday leaves one with life-threatening injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near First Friday.

Metro Police say three men were arguing resulting in one being shot on South 3rd Street and Coolidge Avenue on Friday.

The two suspects ran on foot and authorities are currently searching for them per Metro Police.

LVMPD reports that the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed as having a life-threatening injury.

Details are forthcoming and will be added to this article as they become available.