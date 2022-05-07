Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Shooting near First Friday leaves one with life-threatening injuries

police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted at 11:24 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 02:24:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that occurred near First Friday.

Metro Police say three men were arguing resulting in one being shot on South 3rd Street and Coolidge Avenue on Friday.

The two suspects ran on foot and authorities are currently searching for them per Metro Police.

LVMPD reports that the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed as having a life-threatening injury.

Details are forthcoming and will be added to this article as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH