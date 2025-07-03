Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Shooting near Downtown Las Vegas under investigation

Police investigate shooting on Charleston Blvd. and Lewis Ave.
KTNV
Police investigate shooting on Charleston Blvd. and Lewis Ave.
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting near Downtown Las Vegas is under investigation.

According to the RTC of Southern Nevada, police activity blocked all northbound and southbound lanes from Charleston Boulevard to Lewis Avenue at 6:46 p.m. this evening.

LIVE LOOK | Police investigation underway

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD about this closure. Officials said in the 1800 block of East Charleston, "dispatch received reports of a subject who pointed a firearm and discharged near, at another individual inside a nearby business." The suspect was located and taken into custody, according to LVMPD.

The area remains shut down as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 CONNECTS: Make It Home campaign (Cover)

Your unused furniture and appliances can make a difference. Here's how