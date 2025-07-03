Shooting near Downtown Las Vegas under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting near Downtown Las Vegas is under investigation.

According to the RTC of Southern Nevada, police activity blocked all northbound and southbound lanes from Charleston Boulevard to Lewis Avenue at 6:46 p.m. this evening.

LIVE LOOK | Police investigation underway

Channel 13 reached out to LVMPD about this closure. Officials said in the 1800 block of East Charleston, "dispatch received reports of a subject who pointed a firearm and discharged near, at another individual inside a nearby business." The suspect was located and taken into custody, according to LVMPD.

The area remains shut down as the investigation continues.