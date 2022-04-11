Watch
Shooting involving law enforcement during chase into Pahrump near Nevada-California border

Nye County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting involving law enforcement on April 11, 2022, on Highway 372 near the Nevada-California border west of Pahrump. (Photo: Nye County Sheriff's Office)<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:01 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 11:01:54-04

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving law enforcement near the Nevada-California border during a car chase early Monday morning heading towards Pahrump.

According to Nye County Sheriff's Office, deputies were assisting California Highway Patrol and Inyo County Sheriff's Office with a suspect who was shooting at the patrol vehicles.

NCSO deputies formed a roadblock at the state line and SWAT was dispatched to the scene.

Two suspects received injuries and were transported for medical care. As of 7 a.m., authorities say they are both stable.

All law enforcement officers are uninjured.

Highway 372 will be shut down at the state line while authorities investigate.

No other information was immediately available.


