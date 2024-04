LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several people have been arrested after stealing a vehicle on Friday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, the group stole a vehicle at 9:13 a.m. near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Police said several people bailed from the vehicle and were taken into custody.

Investigators are asking the public to avoid the area.

No further details have been released, as of 12:30 p.m.