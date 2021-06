LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman accused of killing a 71-year-old and helping to stuff the body in a duffel bag is due back in court on Wednesday.

Veronica Houck is listed as an accomplice to a 2015 murder. She and her then-boyfriend Jamar Webb are accused of killing young Suk Sanchez and hiding her body in a water meter vault at Siegel Suites.

Webb has already been sentenced and Houck was scheduled for court at 8:30 a.m.