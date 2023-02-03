Sandy Valley man arrested after killing girlfriend during argument, police say

(KTNV) — A 62-year-old man is jailed in Clark County on Friday after police say he killed his girlfriend.

At 9:06 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a shooting in Sandy Valley, about an hour southwest of Las Vegas along state Route 161.

Officers arriving at a residence in the 800 block of Marble Avenue found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Metro police say.

Homicide detectives' investigation indicates the woman was involved in a dispute with her boyfriend, identified by police as David Kashich.

"During the argument, Kashich shot the victim," police said.

He was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for open murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

The woman was not publicly identified as of this report.

Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 02-385-555.