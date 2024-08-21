Robert Telles trial: Here's what you may have missed on Day 7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday marked Day 7 of trial in the murder case against former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles.

It was also the first day of defense testimony, where Telles' attorney Robert Draskovich got the opportunity to call witnesses in Telles' defense. The prosecution rested its case on Monday night.

The first witness was clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Mark Chambers, who was asked by the defense if self-harm implies a guilty conscience.

Draskovich asked about this topic because police said Telles was found with self-inflicted wounds when taken into custody after Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German was killed.

Chambers said a study was conducted on about 27,000 individuals in the criminal justice system who tried to take their own lives.

"It's clear from the research that the stress of being accused of a crime, particularly a severe crime, can cause people to commit or attempt to commit suicide, whether they're guilty or not," Chambers said.

WATCH Dr. Chambers' full testimony here:

Clinical and forensic psychologist testifies in Robert Telles' murder trial

Next, witness Tracy Migliore was called to take the stand.

Migliore testified to seeing a person she thought matched the description and images police had released. She said she saw someone who looked like the suspect at Bruce Trent Park on Aug. 28, 2022 — before German was killed.

She said the individual was fully dressed head to toe, wearing tennis shoes and a straw hat. The person was walking across the children's play area, according to testimony.

She said she did not call Crime Stoppers until police released photos of German's murder suspect.

After the first two defense witnesses, a hearing took place without the presence of a jury.

The attorneys on both parties litigated whether certain evidence should be used in court. This included voluntary statements made by Telles, which prosecutors argued was hearsay.

Draskovich said in court, "my client will provide testimony."

State prosecutor Christopher Hamner also cautioned the defense about using letters Telles wrote during his time in the public administrator's office about throwing holiday parties as a way to show his "good character."

Hamner said he doesn't oppose the defense using these pieces of evidence but, based on the rules of evidence, they will cross-examine and rebut those letters.

Judge Michelle Leavitt then read Telles his rights before he testifies.

Draskovich spoke to Channel 13 after the proceedings and said he is "almost certain" his client will testify Wednesday.

Draskovich implied family members may show up to the proceedings on Wednesday. In addition, he said two to three additional witnesses will be called, including a cell phone data extraction expert.

German's family were in attendance.

Testimony continues Wednesday morning at 10:30.