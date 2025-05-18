Robbery on Las Vegas Boulevard leads to gunfire, suspects still at large

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robbery led to shots fired on Las Vegas Strip property, no injuries reported.

Metro Police are investigating a robbery that led to shots being fired on Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers initially responded to reports of a possible shooting.

VIDEO | Viewer video shows police activity on the Strip

[VIDEO] Police activity at Caesars Palace (May 17, 2025)

When officers arrived, they determined that the situation involved a robbery when gunfire occurred. Police confirmed that no one was struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

Metro Police also shared that the suspects involved are still at large.

Detectives are now leading the investigation.

