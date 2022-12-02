Car chase causes traffic collision on East Cheyenne Avenue and North 5th Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an attempt to evade arrest, a car involved in a previous robbery caused a collision at East Cheyenne Avenue and North 5th Street Thursday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an officer found a car involved in a prior robbery near West Washington Avenue and North M.L.K. Boulevard.

Shortly after, the suspect's car fled police starting a chase. The chase ended when the suspect's car caused a crash at East Cheyenne Avenue and North 5th Street.

Las Vegas police say several suspects ran before being taken into custody. Injuries to the people involved in the collision were minor.

As of 10:12 p.m., eastbound traffic at East Cheyenne Avenue and North 5th Street is closed.