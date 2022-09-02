Republican candidate arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Republican candidate for Clark County public administrator was arrested on Aug. 26 for driving under the influence in Summerlin.

Court records show Patsy Brown is facing one charge for DUI and a second charge related to driving with no headlights on.

Las Vegas Metro police say Brown was driving a Kia Sorento with an Arizona license plate when she was stopped near Alta and Vista Run drives just after midnight.

According to the arrest report, Brown told police she was headed home from a friend’s house where she had a beer. However, police reports indicate officers observed a red Solo cup of alcohol and an open bottle of vodka in her car.

She also stated that she was going through a hard time because her father just died, the report noted.

Brown was taken to the Las Vegas city jail where she refused to give a blood test until she talked with her husband, according to the report. Police said a search warrant for a blood test was then obtained, and Brown was booked into the jail.

Court records indicate Brown was released from custody, and her next court appearance is set for Jan. 3.

Brown is expected to face Democratic candidate Rita Page Reid and nonpartisan candidate Tabatha Aldabbagh in November. Brown's candidate profile also says "she co-hosts a radio talk show about the Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce and was managing partner of a Los Angeles law firm."