Report: Walgreens employee arrested for threatening to 'blow up store' after being fired

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A recently-fired Walgreens employee has been arrested by Las Vegas police for “threatening to blow up Walgreens.”

On Sept. 7, Jonathan Demaya, 23, was terminated from his job at Walgreens for “gross misconduct.” The store manager told police that Demaya reportedly got into a “verbal altercation” with a customer over the pricing of an item, which ended with the customer throwing the receipt at Demaya and Demaya chasing the customer out of the store.

According to the arrest report, Demaya was leaving the store following his termination, “knocking products off the shelves” and “pushing a customer.” Witnesses told police that he returned to the store 15 minutes later, wearing a handgun on his waistband and asking to see the manager who fired him.

Surveillance video shows Demaya moving his car to the front of the store and circling the store for several minutes before leaving the property.

A police report was filed by current employees, and court records show a protection order against Demaya for certain employees is currently pending in the court system.

On Sept. 14, an employee taking out the trash reportedly witnessed Demaya pulling into the Walgreens parking lot in a Black Sedan. The employee “advised Demaya that he cannot be inside the store due to his termination,” though Demaya claimed his wife would be the only one shopping.

When the employee advise Demaya to “stop with whatever anger he had” and “just find another job,” Demaya stated he was not going to stop until “he gets what he wants.” Demaya also reportedly told the employee he wanted to “blow up the building” and that he has “homeboys on standby to shoot up the place.”

On Sept. 16, another incident occurred where an employee left the building and Demaya drove past in a black sedan, screaming “I’m going to shoot you.”

Police records show that Demaya was taken into custody at his home on Sept. 17, and a search warrant for his home was approved shortly after. Police located a gun in a safe that matched the description of the gun Demaya was seen bringing into the store.

Police say Demaya has denied making any threats or returning to Walgreens and bringing his gun inside.

Demaya faces charges of Terroristic Threats, Communicating a Bomb Threat and Aggravated Stalking with a Weapon.