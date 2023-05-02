Report: Teen in custody after shooting, killing another teen during shootout at house party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-old suspect is jailed Tuesday in connection with the death of another teen who was injured during a shootout at a Las Vegas area house party in February.

According to an arrest report, a fight broke out at the house party in the area of Eastern and Cedar avenues on Feb. 17. The argument spilled out into the street, where a witness told police two groups of people exchanged gunfire.

A witness who took cover during the gunfire told police a dark-colored sedan was coming down the street to pick her up when the suspect opened fire on the vehicle. She told police she yelled, "Don't shoot!" as the suspect fired two shots into the vehicle, then ran away.

The driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and later died from his injuries.

In communications after the shooting, the suspect indicated he hadn't meant to kill Luna, according to the arrest report.

Through video surveillance, witness statements, phone data, and previous LVMPD records, police said they were able to identify the suspect.

Police located and arrested him on April 26. He was found with a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, investigators noted in their report.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.