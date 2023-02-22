Report: Former director of Las Vegas Boys & Girls Club facing sexual assault charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former director of the Las Vegas Boys & Girls Club is now facing sexual assault charges.

According to an arrest report released this week, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was contacted by a victim on July 18, 2022.

She told investigators 51-year-old Willis Brown had sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager in 2015.

Officers say she became close to Brown while going to the Boys & Girls Club because she didn't have a father figure in her life, and felt more comfortable talking to him than her own mother at times.

The report said she talked to Brown about losing her virginity and was confused about the situation. That's when she said Brown told her he needed to run an errand to get a hose and asked her to come with him.

While they drove to an Ace Hardware store, the woman said Brown grabbed her breast.

During a separate incident, the victim told investigators he took her into a computer room closet where he sexually assaulted her.

Police were already looking into a separate case against Brown that had been reported in 2016 after at least two other victims who came forward.

The arrest report states he asked the victims about their prior sexual experiences and that girls her age would throw themselves at him.

Police said he was fired in August of 2016.

Court records show he was charged and took a plea deal for lewdness and child abuse charges,

In 2018, a judge sentenced Brown to probation.

As for the latest case, officers said he surrendered himself to police last Monday and has posted bail.

The next court date is a status check on the criminal complaint against Brown which is scheduled for March 23.