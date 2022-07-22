LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers arrested 16-year-old Keshaughn Robinson in connection with a shooting in east Las Vegas that left one man dead and a 2-year-old wounded.

The victim, identified as Rodney Saltzman, was discovered by police on his rear patio, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. Officers also found his two-year-old daughter suffering from a gunshot wound to the left foot.

Saltzman's wife called 911 after the shooting, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. She described the shooter for police and told them he'd come from an adjacent residence to the south.

Officers responding to the area saw a red Nissan Sentra leaving the home Saltzman's wife said the shooter had come from. The driver, who was detained, was identified as a Lyft driver who had been summoned to the address. On the ground behind the Sentra, police said they found a semi-automatic pistol, a handgun magazine, and a backpack.

According to the arrest report, the items were dumped by three people as they fled the vehicle. They included Robinson, along with a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old, the report states.

Witnesses at the adjacent home told officers the three suspects climbed over their backyard wall in order to get to Monterrey Avenue.

The suspects told police that when they fell off the wall into the neighbor’s yard, Saltzman was exiting the rear sliding door and holding his child. He accused the three of potentially stealing and grabbed Robinson’s hoodie while the two other suspects made an attempt to run to the front of the residence.

When Robinson broke free, he produced a gun and fired four or five shots into Saltzman’s back, the report states.

Robinson was arrested by for open murder with a deadly weapon for the death of Saltzman and battery with deadly weapon for the non-fatal shooting of his daughter.

