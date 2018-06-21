RENO (KTNV) - 21-year-old Ian Michael Ramsey from Reno will spend five years in prison after viewing more than 2,000 child pornography photos and videos.

The sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson for the District of Nevada on Wednesday.

Court documents say that Ramsey admitted to chatting with others who looked at child pornography on the KIK Messenger application. He would also suggest engaging in child trafficking during his chat sessions and talked about meeting up in Las Vegas to potentially abuse children.

Law enforcement officials found 500 videos and 1,500 images on his computer after executing a search warrant at Ramsey's residence. They also recovered an additional 300 videos that were deleted from his computer.

In addition to serving time in prison, Ramsey will have 20 years of supervised released. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation should make a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children using their CyberTipline here.