Registered child sex offender in Las Vegas sentenced to prison

A registered child sex offender in Las Vegas has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

64-year-old Clayton Call pled guilty on July 25 to one count of receipt of child pornography. Call was previously convicted of receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to 72 months in prison and a lifetime of supervised release following his release.

According to the plea agreement, as a condition of the terms of his supervised release, a U.S. Probation Officer conducted an inspection of Call’s residence. During the inspection, the officer seized Call’s laptop after discovering that it contained child pornography. During a forensic analysis of the laptop, law enforcement found nearly 140 images and videos of child sexual exploitation.