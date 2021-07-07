Rapper known as Sky Balla arrested in Las Vegas for sexual assault, bail set at $1M

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The arrest report for the Bay Area rapper arrested for sexual assault in June in Las Vegas has been released.

41-year-old Skye Nathan Branklyn, also known as “Sky Balla,” was arrested June 11 after he allegedly assaulted a woman he met at the Aria hotel-casino.

Las Vegas police were notified of the assault by a sexual assault nurse examiner at University Medical Trauma, according to the arrest report. They were advised that the victim was badly injured and needed to have surgery right away.

When police spoke to the woman, she told them that she went to the hotel-casino to meet a new acquaintance and met a man named Sky at a bar inside the hotel-casino.

She said that she had some shots with the man and blacked out, according to the report. She claimed she woke up because of severe pain and Sky was on top of her and “raping” her.

The victim said that she yelled at the man to stop and he punched her in the face until she blacked out again. The next time she woke up, the man she knew as Sky was attempting to force himself into her mouth.

The report says she told police that she eventually was able to crawl to the toilet in the room and there was blood everywhere. She then got into the shower and stayed there for 2 hours with the lights off. After an unknown amount of time, she told the man she needed to go home and he called an Uber.

A friend made contact with the victim a couple of days later and was told about the assault. She convinced the victim to go to the hospital because of the amount of pain that she was in.

Detectives conducted a search on the internet for a person named Sky Balla. They discovered several music videos that matched a photo provided by the victim.

They also spoke to security at the hotel-casino, who had Branklyn’s California driver’s license on file. They also discovered the room had been declared a biohazard because of the blood.

During the investigation, they discovered that Branklyn had been convicted of sexual assault in California and was required to register as a sex offender.

Branklyn is facing charges of sexual assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with intent to commit sexual assault and more. He is being held on $1 million bail at Clark County Detention Center. His next court date is July 13.

