Raiders' Janarius Robinson arrested for DUI days after signing 1-year contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

Police made the arrest in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard on the Las Vegas Strip at 5:59 a.m.

Robinson's tenure with the Raiders has been short. He was signed to the active roster in December and had just inked a one-year contract with the Silver and Black a few days before the arrest.

Before he was picked up by the Raiders, Robinson, 25, spent two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Channel 13 has requested additional details of Robinson's arrest and will provide updates as they become available.