Public adminstrator reacts to jury still having no verdict in Robert Telles murder trial

Robert Telles is the former county elected official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Robert Telles is on trial accused of killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

Telles is the former Clark County public administrator.

German wrote critical articles of Telles, which prosecutors believe was a motive in the killing.

From August 12 to August 23, a jury heard witness testimony and all the evidence presented in the case.

On Monday, state and defense presented closing arguments.

Since Monday afternoon, the jury has been deliberating.

On Tuesday, the jury deliberated from 10:43 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

During deliberations, the jury asked three more questions.

Members of the media, Telles' former employees and German's family have been waiting outside the courtroom.

The panel still has not returned a verdict.

The jury will continue deliberations Wednesday morning at 8:30.

Channel 13 also spoke with workers at the public administrator's office Tuesday afternoon.

They told Channel 13 they are surprised the jury is taking long to deliberate.

We asked them how they would feel if there was an acquittal.

"I think it would be a death sentence for us," said Aleisha Goodwin.

Rita Reid is the current county public administrator who said she wouldn't be happy with an acquittal either.

"What I'm going to feel is not going to be a good feeling," Reid said. "I think it's going to be painful.

If convicted, the jury will go back into the deliberation room for the penalty phase when they will discuss punishment for Telles.

Telles could spend the rest of his life in prison without parole, if found guilty.

