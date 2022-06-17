Prosecutors: Man used stolen card numbers to buy, re-sell $500K in tickets to Las Vegas events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man from California is accused of using more than 700 stolen credit card numbers to buy tickets to events in Las Vegas.

Federal prosecutors say Carl Dewain Jefferson used the fraudulently obtained card numbers to purchase more than $500,000 worth of event tickets, which he re-sold on his website, LVShowTicket.Net, and on Craigslist.

Jefferson, 36, was arrested in September of 2014 after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department raided two rooms reserved in his name and found a credit card embossing machine, as well as forged debit cards.

The Department of Justice says the credit card numbers were stolen between March of 2014 and March of 2015.

In September of 2021, Jefferson pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and use or trafficking of unauthorized access devices. He was sentenced Wednesday to serve five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.