Prosecution rests its case in trial of Robert Telles for killing of journalist Jeff German

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Week Two of Telles' trial began Monday. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson watched the proceedings briefly in the morning.

Jeff German's family members were in attendance.

Day 6 began around 11 a.m. with witness Taylor Tolliver, a Metro undercover detective.

Tolliver testified Telles was under surveillance on Sept. 1, 2022 and took pictures of the BMW vehicle he was using that day.

She also testified that Telles was under surveillance on Sept. 6, 2022 and he was seen washing the exterior of three vehicles, including a maroon Yukon Denali.

Next witness was Metro crime scene analyst Christie Baxter. She testified taking pictures at the public administrator's office.

Baxter said homicide detectives collect Telles' work computer.

Witness Matthew Hovanec was also called. He is a Metro Forensic Lab Supervisor who testified forensically downloading data off Telles' phone and work computer.

Forensically downloading, Hovanec explained, means collecting data using a software while making no changes on the devices.

Hovanec testified receiving extraction reports on Telles' phone showing "Jeff German Las Vegas" searched 25 times on June 21, 2022.

There was also 132 Google Map images of German's home, according to evidence shown in court.

Telles' attorney Robert Draskovich asked Hovanec if he has ever "done investigation of a cloud being hacked."

Hovanec said he has but, there are no records of Telles' devices being hacked or corrupted.

The last witness for the prosecution was Detective Justine Gatus, the main homicide detective on the case.

She testified her findings including learning about the forensic analysis, evidence found at Telles' home and data found of Telles' devices.

Gatus also testified about the death threat voicemails found on German's phone but said the content of those messages did not correlate to any recent article German had wrote.

The defense will call their first witnesses on Tuesday. Channel 13 obtained a defense witness list, which you can see below:

