Prisoner, 2nd man plead guilty in false withholding scheme

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada says two men have pleaded guilty in a tax withholding scheme devised while one of the men was imprisoned.

The office says 43-year-old Jabari Laquan Marshall pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft of government money and one count of aggravated identity theft and that 27-year-old Jalen Tony Henry pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money.

Marshall and Henry face Aug. 13 sentencings, with theft of government money carrying a sentence of up to 10 years and aggravated identity theft carrying a sentence of up to two years.