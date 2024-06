LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are responding to a barricade situation in southern Las Vegas.

Police said a man threatened family members with a knife and is refusing to surrender to officers. Officers said he has barricaded himself inside a home alone in the area of Galloway Downs Avenue.

LVMPD SWAT and negotiators are at the scene.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this report as more information is made available.