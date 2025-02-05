Police: Woman dies in hospice after northwest valley crash, suspect arrested on DUI charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 90-year-old woman has died from her injuries following a car crash from December in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

LVMPD said the crash happened between a Chevrolet Camaro and Hyundai Santa Fe on Dec. 25, 2024, around 3:23 a.m. near Durango Drive and Lone Mountain Road. The 90-year-old woman was driving the Chevrolet.



During their initial investigation, police said the crash happened when the front of the Hyundai — traveling southbound on Durango — collided with the front of the Chevrolet, which was driving northbound on Durango.

Police said medical personnel took the 90-year-old driver to UMC where she was admitted to the intensive care unit. Police said the driver of the Hyundai stayed at the scene, had minor injuries and showed signs of impairment. Police said he has been arrested on DUI charges.

On Feb. 4, 2025, the Clark County coroner told LVMPD that the woman had succumbed to her injuries at Nathan Adelson Hospice.

LVMPD said that because her death happened outside the state's 30-day reportable limit, it will not be considered as a traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2024.

